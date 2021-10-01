Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HERA stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. 13,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

