Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WSC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,469. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,928,301 shares of company stock worth $730,231,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

