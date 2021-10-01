Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 900,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

