Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 226,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,313. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

