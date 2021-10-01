Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 14,200 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 41,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

