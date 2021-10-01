Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 487,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,165. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

