AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

