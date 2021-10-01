Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $556.18 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $556,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,802,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,239. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.