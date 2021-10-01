Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.36 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $37.61 or 0.00079157 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $8.36 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,545.36 or 1.00067183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.00592672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,021,752 coins and its circulating supply is 222,237,149 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

