Insured Finance (INFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,506.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $9,506.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,410.99 or 0.99784397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.90 or 0.06778927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

