Poolz Finance Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.63 or 0.00018170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,410.99 or 0.99784397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.90 or 0.06778927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

