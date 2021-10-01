Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $26,682.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,513.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.46 or 0.06857983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00348318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.62 or 0.01135716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00107690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.99 or 0.00547194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00467230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00291850 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

