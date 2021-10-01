Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of E traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,178. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -295.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

