Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SWTX traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.41. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

