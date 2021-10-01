Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 22,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

