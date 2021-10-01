Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $39.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,712.59. 46,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,783.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,484.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

