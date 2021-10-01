Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

