Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 481,786 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,169,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 481,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $801,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $69.27. 541,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

