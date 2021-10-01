Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $10.57 on Friday, hitting $599.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.21.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

