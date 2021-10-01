InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INPOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on InPost in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of INPOY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. InPost has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

