Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 7,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,100,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $710.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 782,823 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,077,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 113,185 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

