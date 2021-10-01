Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

