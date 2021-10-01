Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.23. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dollar General by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.