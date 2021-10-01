KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.19. 354,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

