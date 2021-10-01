First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 319,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,663. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

