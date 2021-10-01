iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,169. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

