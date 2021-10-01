Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,679. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

