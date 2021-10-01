Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,061. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.05 and a one year high of $229.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37.

