Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 892 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

