Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $97,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $2,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

