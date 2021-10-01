Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes $243,000 Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $6,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,384. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

