Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.48. The stock had a trading volume of 340,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

