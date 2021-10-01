Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $116.54. 114,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,830. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

