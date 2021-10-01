EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.