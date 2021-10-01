Polymath (POLY) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $454.33 million and $352.87 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

