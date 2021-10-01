Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $54.92 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and $1.67 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,545.36 or 1.00067183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00079157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.00592672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.