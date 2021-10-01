Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average of $190.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

