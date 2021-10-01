Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 141,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 113,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

