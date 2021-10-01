ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 337,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,262,865 shares.The stock last traded at $73.01 and had previously closed at $72.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

