Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 5.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.07 and last traded at $84.66. Approximately 3,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,225,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

