Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 8%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.23. 14,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 734,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

