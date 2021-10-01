Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.37. 28,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.