Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $216,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 77.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 421,167 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $17,988,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UDR by 114.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 409,482 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,799. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

