181,700 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises 1.1% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 37,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,633. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

