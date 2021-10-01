Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Cumulus Media comprises 3.8% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,641. Cumulus Media Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

