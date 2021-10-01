Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 137,300 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 1.82% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,665,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of RCLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

