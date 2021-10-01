Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BLTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,885. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.