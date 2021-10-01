Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 4.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.31. 20,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,177,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 153.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

