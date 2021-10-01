Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 15% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) traded up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $7.43. 1,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,753,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

