Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MAGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Magellan Gold has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.